Wayne - Aumenta, Michael age 70 of Wayne at rest in Pequannock on February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee St. Amand) Aumenta of Wayne. Loving father of the late Michael P. Aumenta (2010). Dear brother of Philomena Aumenta of Paterson and James Aumenta of Paterson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he resided in Wayne. He was a self-employed Truck Driver for J & M Trucking, Co., Fairfield, for many years before retiring. He was a Vietnam Army veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.