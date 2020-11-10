1/
Michael B. Corsetto
Kinnelon - Corsetto, Michael B. age 93 of Kinnelon at rest in Morristown on November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Nardino) Corsetto (2018). Loving father of Michael L. Corsetto and his wife Francine of Kinnelon, and Lynn Seele and her husband Kevin of Pompton Plains. Dear grandfather of Christina M. Argiriou and her husband Andrew, Michael A. Corsetto, and AJ Seele. Adoring great-grandfather of Brielle Argiriou. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for most of his life before moving to Kinnelon 23 years ago. He was the owner of Michael's Coiffures, Hawthorne, for many years before retiring in 2002. Mr. Corsetto was a member of Coiffure Guild, Newark and the Sons of Italy. He won many awards and hairdressing trophies including two 1st place titles in the World International Hairstylist Competition. He was also an avid donator of the ASPCA and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral services were private. Donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, was in charge of the arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
