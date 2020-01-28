|
Michael B. Horton
Fort Lee - Horton, Michael, B., age 68, of Fort Lee, NJ, on Monday January 27, 2020. Born in Cape Cod, Mass. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Upon leaving active service he became a Police officer for the Port Authority of NY&NJ where he served until retirement in 1995. He was an active member of the Fort Lee Community serving on the Planning Board, a member of Fire Co. #2, and various volunteering efforts. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee: McGuirl). Devoted father of Michael, Cory, Kathleen and Kelly. Cherished "Papa" of Jayden, Alexandra, Charlotte, Jessica, Vincent, Victoria, William and Clara. Dearest son of Phyllis Horton and the late Clarence. Adored brother of Lynne, Richard and Carol. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 10:30 - 11:00 AM in the Dennis Union Church (Dennis, MA) services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Swan Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Steven Siller Tunnels to Towers Fund. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com