Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennis Union Church
Dennis, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Dennis Union Church
Dennis, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael B. Horton


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael B. Horton Obituary
Michael B. Horton

Fort Lee - Horton, Michael, B., age 68, of Fort Lee, NJ, on Monday January 27, 2020. Born in Cape Cod, Mass. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Upon leaving active service he became a Police officer for the Port Authority of NY&NJ where he served until retirement in 1995. He was an active member of the Fort Lee Community serving on the Planning Board, a member of Fire Co. #2, and various volunteering efforts. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee: McGuirl). Devoted father of Michael, Cory, Kathleen and Kelly. Cherished "Papa" of Jayden, Alexandra, Charlotte, Jessica, Vincent, Victoria, William and Clara. Dearest son of Phyllis Horton and the late Clarence. Adored brother of Lynne, Richard and Carol. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 10:30 - 11:00 AM in the Dennis Union Church (Dennis, MA) services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Swan Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Steven Siller Tunnels to Towers Fund. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -