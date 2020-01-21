|
|
Michael B. Ryan
Harrington Park - Michael B. Ryan of Harrington Park, formerly of Tenafly and Teaneck, passed away surrounded by family on January 15th after a long fight against cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary Ann (nee Melone), his beloved daughter Michelle and cherished granddaughter Julia. He is also survived by his loving siblings and in-laws: Sheila of Oakton, VA; John and Rosemary of McLean, VA; James of Oakton, VA; Timothy and Mari Lynne of Vienna, VA; Susan Melone of Madison, NJ; and Carl and Ann Melone of Ridgewood, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents John and Veronica, brother Paul and brother-in-law James Melone. Mike and Mary Ann had a traditional Irish/Italian union that brought together a large extended family of Ryan, Valenza, Conlon, Gleason, Burns, Leisure, Melone, Catterall, Graham and Mulligan's who will all miss him dearly. The family will receive friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood on Friday, January 24th from 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, Harrington Park on Saturday, January 25th at 9am followed by interment at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mike's memory to the Blumenthal Cancer Center www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center giving.mskcc.org or the is appreciated.
Becker-funeralhome.com