Michael Brigante
Paramus - Michael, 83, of Paramus, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Before retiring, Michael worked for the City of New York. He was a past member of the St. Francis Socialites, and a member of the Senior Pioneers of Paramus as well as a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation in Paramus
Cherished husband of 61 years to Gilda Brigante (nee DiGiacomo). Loving father of Michael Brigante and his wife Linda of Township of Washington, and Richard Brigante and his wife Carol of Ridgewood. Beloved grandfather of Tyler, Carly, Dena, and Matthew.
Family will receive friends on Monday August 31, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Our Lady of The Visitation RC Church Paramus
