Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Michael C. Mc Farland

Fort Lee - Mc Farland, Michael Charles, of Fort Lee, on March 5, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY. He was a graduate of Elizabeth Morrow School of Englewood and then attended Peedie School of Hightstown before graduating Fort Lee High School Class of 2015. He attended Lehigh University and was currently pursuing an associate degree in Paramedics at Bergen Community College. He was an Emergency Medical Technician with the Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps. His dream was to help people in their time of need and care. Beloved son of Tamara (nee: Khodanovich). Adored grandson of Joan McFarland. Cherished grandnephew of Marilyn Gaffney. Godson of Andrey and Yulia Gudzinskiy. Visiting Monday 4-8 pm at the Frank Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Religious services Tuesday 11:00 am in the funeral home with interment to follow. For information call 201 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com
