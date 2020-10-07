Dr. Michael Christopher Varhol
Oradell - Dr. Michael Christopher Varhol, age 47, of Columbia MD, formerly of Oradell, NJ, passed away in his home on September 25, 2020. Michael was born on December 22, 1972 in Teaneck, NJ. Beloved son of Carmela (nee Tripodi) Varhol and S. Gregory Varhol, MD of Oradell. Dear brother of Suzanne Varhol Cook, Jennifer Salvo, Andrew Varhol, and Kristen Edwards. Cherished uncle of Joseph, Robert and Thomas Cook; Andrew, Alexander and Tyler Salvo; Molly and Dakota Edwards; and Theodore Varhol. Michael is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and his precious dog, Jack Bauer.
After graduating from River Dell Regional High School in 1991, Michael attended Georgetown University. In 1995, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Economics with a minor in Psychology. With infinite possibilities in front of him, Michael chose to pursue a career as a Clinical Psychologist. He received his doctoral degree from the George Washington University Psy.D. Program in 2004. Committed to helping children, adolescents and adults with depression, anxiety and behavioral problems, Michael was a skilled clinician with an open heart and a compassionate soul. His professional career included counseling students on the campuses of University of Maryland Baltimore County and Johns Hopkins University. After these experiences, Michael found his calling in private practice at The Family Center in Ellicott City, Maryland, where he helped countless young people with struggles of self-confidence, finding direction and managing difficult feelings. Michael was joined by his co-therapist, rescue dog, Jack Bauer, a Labrador-Border Collie mix.
Funeral services will be private due to Covid restrictions. If you would like to make a tribute in Michael's memory, please consider a donation to The Todd Joseph Ouida Memorial Children's Fund (http://www.mybuddytodd.org/
) which aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of anxiety and depression disorders in children. Michael relied on his dog, Jack, to support his patients who were dealing with stressful situations. Making a donation in his memory to Pets on Wheels (https://www.petsonwheels.org/
) would help to continue his commitment to providing comfort and affection to those struggling through friendly, non-judgmental interactions. Please note that your donation is in memory of Michael Varhol in the subject line.
Michael's welcoming smile, tender heart and empathetic ear will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him. He dedicated his life to helping others by serving as a beacon of support to those in need. Heaven gained a one of a kind angel in Michael.