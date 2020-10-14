Michael D. Meola, 67, of Lodi, passed away on October 12, 2020. Before retiring he was a truck driver for Fedway Associates in Elizabeth and was a member of Teamsters Local 641 in Union. Beloved husband of Roslyn (nee Trabona). Loving father of Melissa Meola and Laura Meola. Devoted son of the late Lillian Dunn. Dear grandfather of his beloved grandpups Sammy, Lilly Rose, Duncan and the late Jasmine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, 11:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 12:00 PM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 20 Mercer St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com