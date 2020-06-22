Michael D. Sullivan
Michael D. Sullivan

Paramus - Michael D. Sullivan 50 of Paramus who recently retired to Tucson, Arizona passed away after a lifetime fight with Diabetes. He was born in Paramus to the late Cornelius and Jane Sullivan. After graduating from Paramus High School, Michael worked in the car industry for many years. Cars were his passion, but his love was of animals especially his service dog, Jasmine. Everywhere Michael went so did Jasmine. Michael unfortunately developed Diabetes at a very young age and as we know Diabetes takes a great toll on the body. Michael was predeceased by his brother Robert. Michael is survived by his brothers Stephen (wife Donna), Richard (his companion Lisa), his sisters Carol Maul (husband Carl), and Linda Savastano. He is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Donations may be made in Michael's memory to The ADA 575 State Road 28, Suite 2107 Raritan, NJ 08869 or The Humane Society of Bergen County 221 Stuyvesant Ave. Lyndhurst, NJ 07071.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
