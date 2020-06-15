Michael Damon Jones
Michael Damon Jones

Network Engineer, Marine Veteran

Mike Jones, 63, of Purcellville, Virginia (formerly of Union/Vauxhall, New Jersey) passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family at his side on June 10, 2020.

Michael was born June 17, 1956 in Newark, NJ to Charles A. Jones, Sr. and Camille A Bruington-Jones (pre-deceased him). He was baptized Catholic at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in East Orange, New Jersey. Michael graduated Union High School in 1974. After high school Michael enlisted in the Marines serving multiple overseas tours and was stationed in Quantico, Va. While in the Marines Michael trained in Network Engineering which also became his post-military career. Michael married Victoria Flakes in 1981. He and his wife settled in Northern Virginia with their two sons, Alfred and Joseph. In addition to working at Fannie Mae, Michael completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business, an achievement he was very proud to have accomplished. Michael retired from Fannie Mae in 2007 after 23 years of service.

Michael is survived by his wife, Victoria Flakes-Jones, two sons, Alfred and Joseph, his grandson that Michael was so proud of, Alfred Jr; one Brother, Anthony P. Jones two sisters; Vanessa L. Jones and Sharon D. Jones-Dietrich , (pre-deceased by his brother Charles A Jones Jr); one brother-in-law Victor Scott, two sisters-in-law, Vanessa Flakes and Dorine Jones and a host of much-loved nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Private funeral services will be held at Lyles Funeral Chapel, Purcellville, Virginia .

Interment services will be privately held at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.

Arrangements by :LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving N. Virginia. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC. 800-388-1913.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
