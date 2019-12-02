Resources
Bergenfield - Michael Davis - 10/29/42 - 11/30/19

Michael was a devoted husband, loving father, beloved grandfather, Army veteran, meat man, shoe salesman, NY Jets, Mets & Rangers fan, men's league hockey player, volleyballer, fisherman, baseball coach, world traveler, swim club member, and collector of many, many things which now reside in the basement. He will be greatly missed by wife Dana, son Adam, daughters in-law Kim and Lynn, granddaughters Olivia, Gia & Fiona as well as the rest of his family and friends. He was usually the quietest yet wisest and most thoughtful person in the room. His memory will live on in us all. We wish him eternal peace and a chance to reunite in heaven with his son, Eric. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, Thursday December 5, from 3PM to 8PM

In lieu of flowers please donate Pancreatic Cancer Network
