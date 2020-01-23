|
Michael Dell'Arena Sr.
Pequannock - Michael Dell'Arena Sr., 91, long-time respectable resident of Pequannock, passed away on January 16, 2020. Michael was born to Anthony and Catherine Dell'Arena and grew up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn with siblings Dominic and Rose. He became hard-of-hearing and attended a hearing-impaired program at Public School 47 in New York City.
Mike was nominated the best lip reader in school but also knew American Sign Language plus enjoyed playing the saxophone, basketball, and loved to cook. He started a deaf club in Brooklyn known as Pelicans. Mike was a lithographer and member of Amalgamated Lithographers Local 1 for 40 years, was in the National Guard, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and Midland Park Senior Citizen's Deaf Club.
Cremation/Memorial Mass: February 8th, Holy Spirit Church, Pequannock at 11:30AM.
Surviving family are spouse Joan Marie, whom Mike was married to for 58 years; brother Dominic, daughter Kathleen Dell'Arena Schnorr, sons Michael Dell'Arena Jr. and James Dell'Arena. Also surviving are son in-law Joseph Schnorr, daughter in-law Lisa Comparato Dell'Arena, brothers in-law John Anest and Mike Anest and grandchildren Alexandra, James Jr., and Kayleen. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hearing Health Foundation• 363 Seventh Avenue, 10th Floor • New York, NY 10001•(212) 257-6140 • [email protected]