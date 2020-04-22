Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DeMartino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DeMartino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael DeMartino Obituary
Michael DeMartino

Teaneck - Michael DeMartino, 74, known lovingly as "Mickey" to family and friends, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

A resident of Teaneck, NJ, Michael was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Patricia (nee Zustra), his loving son Dean and his wife Allison of New Milford, his devoted daughter Gina Sullivan and her husband Craig of Elmwood Park, and his adoring granddaughters Gianna and Cristina. Mickey's extended family and loyal friends share in their sad loss.

Michael proudly served in the United States Navy from October 1962 through October 1966 as a radioman upon the USS Paul Revere. During this time he was honored with The Vietnam Service medal and The National Defense Service Medal.

After leaving the Navy, Michael made his career as a turbine engineer at General Electric for 36 years. With both his loving family and friends he could be found enjoying life with pastimes such as bowling, collecting stamps, participating in card games and taking excursions to Atlantic City.

A memorial celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled at a future date when family and friends can be together. volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -