Michael DeMartino
Teaneck - Michael DeMartino, 74, known lovingly as "Mickey" to family and friends, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
A resident of Teaneck, NJ, Michael was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Patricia (nee Zustra), his loving son Dean and his wife Allison of New Milford, his devoted daughter Gina Sullivan and her husband Craig of Elmwood Park, and his adoring granddaughters Gianna and Cristina. Mickey's extended family and loyal friends share in their sad loss.
Michael proudly served in the United States Navy from October 1962 through October 1966 as a radioman upon the USS Paul Revere. During this time he was honored with The Vietnam Service medal and The National Defense Service Medal.
After leaving the Navy, Michael made his career as a turbine engineer at General Electric for 36 years. With both his loving family and friends he could be found enjoying life with pastimes such as bowling, collecting stamps, participating in card games and taking excursions to Atlantic City.
A memorial celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled at a future date when family and friends can be together.