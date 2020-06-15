Michael Douglas McKim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael Douglas McKim

Norfolk - Mr. Michael Douglas McKim, age 67, of Norfolk, NY passed away on June 14th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences on line can be shared @garnerfh.com. Michael will be buried at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ at a date and time yet to be determined. Michael is survived by his life partner Diane Herne of Norfolk, NY; his brother Arthur McKim of Bogota, NJ and his sister Dana Stanton of Tenafly, NJ and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers William R. and Andrew C. McKim. Michael was born on March 30, 1953, in Englewood, NJ to the late William and Helen McKim. He was a 1971 graduate of Cresskill High School. He was a commercial truck driver for over 30 years until his retirement. Michael enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved