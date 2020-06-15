Mr. Michael Douglas McKim



Norfolk - Mr. Michael Douglas McKim, age 67, of Norfolk, NY passed away on June 14th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences on line can be shared @garnerfh.com. Michael will be buried at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ at a date and time yet to be determined. Michael is survived by his life partner Diane Herne of Norfolk, NY; his brother Arthur McKim of Bogota, NJ and his sister Dana Stanton of Tenafly, NJ and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers William R. and Andrew C. McKim. Michael was born on March 30, 1953, in Englewood, NJ to the late William and Helen McKim. He was a 1971 graduate of Cresskill High School. He was a commercial truck driver for over 30 years until his retirement. Michael enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.









