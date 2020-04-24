Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Michael Dymczyk


2020 - 2020
Rochelle Park - Michael, 72, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Before retiring, Michael worked for Christ Hospital in Jersey City. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 170 in Rochelle Park as a Son of the American Legion.

Loving father of Jessica Lynn Lenat and her husband Christopher of Harrington Park and Warren Matthew Dymczyk of Little Ferry. Treasured grandfather of Alexander Michael Lenat. And former husband and lifelong love of June Stoesser.

All services are private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
