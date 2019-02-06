|
|
Michael E. Kordiak
Mahwah - Michael E. Kordiak, 94, on February 3, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Tuxedo, NY. Beloved husband of Mary for 70 years. Loving father of Lynn Jones and husband Ken and Nancy Cinquino. Cherished Pop-Pop of Kenny and wife Neisha, Christopher and wife Lena, Tracey and husband John and Kristin and fiance Mark. Adored great grandfather of Kyleigh, Nolan, Cameron, Kennedy, Charlotte and Brynnleigh. Dear brother of the late John. Michael was a WWII Navy Veteran and was an active member of the Mahwah VFW. One of his most memorable trips was taking the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the WWII Memorial. He was an active parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church. Michael enjoyed playing golf, watching his grandchildren with their activities and spending time with his family and good friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Michael to Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church, 47 Island Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.