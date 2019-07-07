Services
Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc.
583 Van Houten Ave
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-777-0949
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Madison Avenue Baptist Church
900 Madison Avenue
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Evans Obituary
Michael Evans

Clifton - Michael Evans. Born Angelo Michael Evans, 62, of Clifton, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on June 30, 2019. Mike was born in North Carolina and grew up in Paterson and Hawthorne.

A member of LUINA Local 3, Mike worked for Nordic Contractors of Ledgewood. He loved his work, especially pouring concrete, and the people he worked with. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed being with family. He also enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were a big part of his life, which he enjoyed doing with his wife Laura Lee and his brother Charlie. Mike was an active member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church. He loved his church family. Each member was special to him.

He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Laura Lee (Peters). Mike was a devoted father to Brianna, Taylor, Emily and her husband Tamr, Rick, and Greg. Loving son of Twyla and the late Frank Evans. Cherished brother to Joanne Soluri and Charles Evans and his wife Sandy. Dear uncle to Jessica and her husband Chris, and Carlie who was very special to him. Grandson of the late Ruby and Angelo Spadafora and the late Katherine Dodd.

Cremation was private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc. www.compassionatenj.com A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Madison Avenue, Paterson, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now