Michael Evans
Clifton - Michael Evans. Born Angelo Michael Evans, 62, of Clifton, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on June 30, 2019. Mike was born in North Carolina and grew up in Paterson and Hawthorne.
A member of LUINA Local 3, Mike worked for Nordic Contractors of Ledgewood. He loved his work, especially pouring concrete, and the people he worked with. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed being with family. He also enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were a big part of his life, which he enjoyed doing with his wife Laura Lee and his brother Charlie. Mike was an active member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church. He loved his church family. Each member was special to him.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Laura Lee (Peters). Mike was a devoted father to Brianna, Taylor, Emily and her husband Tamr, Rick, and Greg. Loving son of Twyla and the late Frank Evans. Cherished brother to Joanne Soluri and Charles Evans and his wife Sandy. Dear uncle to Jessica and her husband Chris, and Carlie who was very special to him. Grandson of the late Ruby and Angelo Spadafora and the late Katherine Dodd.
Cremation was private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc. www.compassionatenj.com A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Madison Avenue, Paterson, NJ.