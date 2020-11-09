1/
Michael F. Meehan Jr.
Michael F. Meehan, Jr.

Fort Lee - Meehan, Michael, F, Jr., age 59, of Fort Lee, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in the Bronx, NY. He was a dedicated associate of the Englewood Shoprite for 27 years.

Devoted son of Christine and the late Michael F. Meehan, Sr. Cherished brother of Karen Augliera (Anthony, Sr.) and Mary Matrone (Louis). Adored uncle of Christine Halstead (Justin), godson Anthony Augliera, Jr. (Brittany and grand niece Olivia), Loren Matrone and godson Vincent Matrone. Loving nephew and cousin to the Meehan, Conboy and Browne families. Loyal friend to many.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 10:30 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in Madonna R.C. Church at 11:00 AM. CDC Covid guidelines will be in place, social distancing will be practiced and a Zoom meeting will be scheduled for those who prefer virtual attendance.

For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
