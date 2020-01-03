|
Michael F. Santimauro
Elmwood Park - Michael F. Santimauro, 89, of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday January 1st, 2020. Born in Hackensack, he's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. He retired as purchasing director from Woolworth Corporation in New York City after 40 years with the company. He was a member of the Independent Social Club and St. Leo's R.C. Church both of Elmwood Park.
Beloved husband of 68 years to Florence (nee Vinci), loving father of Michael, his wife Lanelle and Jean Marie Livi, her husband George, dear brother of Rose Holdridge, proud grandfather of 7 and adoring great-grandfather of 4.
Visiting Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for St. Leo's R.C. Church would be appreciated in Michael's memory.