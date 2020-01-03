Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Santimauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. Santimauro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael F. Santimauro Obituary
Michael F. Santimauro

Elmwood Park - Michael F. Santimauro, 89, of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday January 1st, 2020. Born in Hackensack, he's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. He retired as purchasing director from Woolworth Corporation in New York City after 40 years with the company. He was a member of the Independent Social Club and St. Leo's R.C. Church both of Elmwood Park.

Beloved husband of 68 years to Florence (nee Vinci), loving father of Michael, his wife Lanelle and Jean Marie Livi, her husband George, dear brother of Rose Holdridge, proud grandfather of 7 and adoring great-grandfather of 4.

Visiting Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for St. Leo's R.C. Church would be appreciated in Michael's memory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -