Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Michael Francis Juchniewicz Obituary
Michael Francis Juchniewicz

Michael Francis Juchniewicz

formerly of Little Ferry - Michael Francis Juchniewicz 50, formerly of Little Ferry passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Anthony H. and Gloria Jean Juchniewicz. Dear brother of Jane Strickler and her husband Les, Patricia Varsalona and her husband Gene, Anthony Juchniewicz and his wife Susie and Kevin Juchniewicz and his wife Enza. Cherished uncle of Jeffrey Strickler and his wife Amy, Jennifer Lemin and her husband Bob, Joseph Juchniewicz and Alexa Juchniewicz. Great uncle of Madison and Emma Strickler. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, August 5th at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, August 4th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated.
