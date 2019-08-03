|
Michael Francis Juchniewicz
formerly of Little Ferry - Michael Francis Juchniewicz 50, formerly of Little Ferry passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Anthony H. and Gloria Jean Juchniewicz. Dear brother of Jane Strickler and her husband Les, Patricia Varsalona and her husband Gene, Anthony Juchniewicz and his wife Susie and Kevin Juchniewicz and his wife Enza. Cherished uncle of Jeffrey Strickler and his wife Amy, Jennifer Lemin and her husband Bob, Joseph Juchniewicz and Alexa Juchniewicz. Great uncle of Madison and Emma Strickler. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, August 5th at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, August 4th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com