Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Haworth, NJ
View Map
Michael Gordon age 76, a long-time resident of Haworth, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Mike was born in 1943 in Manhattan, NY to the late Harry and Ethel Gordon. Mike moved with his family to Fort Lee, NJ during high school and remained a Bergen County resident the rest of his life. Beloved husband to his wife of 38 years, Joan Gordon, and devoted father to his daughter Chelsea Gordon. Loving brother and eldest sibling to Dennis Gordon, Louise Ruhle, and predeceased by his brother H. Stephen Gordon. Mike was one of the good guys, admired for his engaging personality, big smile and contagious laugh. He instilled his love of sports in his daughter, from soccer to track, but most importantly rooting for the NY Mets. He enjoyed ski trips and annual trips to LBI with his nieces, nephews and family. In his early years in Haworth, you would most likely find Mike on the tennis courts. In retirement, he enjoyed classes at Bergen Comm. College ILR, visits to the NY Historical Society, Public Theater and Paper Mill Playhouse. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly, NJ on Thursday February 13th from 6-8 pm and Friday February 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday February 15th at 9:30AM at Sacred Heart Church in Haworth. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: , Sierra Club, or Haworth Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
