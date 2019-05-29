Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gregory Valentine


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Gregory Valentine Obituary
Michael Gregory Valentine

Norwood - Michael Gregory Valentine, 36, of Norwood, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Cherished son of Gregory Valentine and his wife Evelyn of Leonia and Ellen Valentine of Norwood. Loving brother of Matthew and his wife Lindsay of Montvale. Adored uncle of Brooke and Jack. Beloved nephew of Brian and Patti Valentine of Wyckoff and cousin of Samantha and Thomas. Dear step-brother of Samantha Lish.

Michael was a Video Editor for Deluxe Entertainment in Northvale. He loved hockey and played in high school for Bergen Catholic and St. Joe's as well as for the NJ Mavericks and NJ Devils.

Visiting hours will be Monday, June 3, from 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale.

Funeral will be Tuesday, June 4, 11 AM at the funeral home and then to Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, where a memorial service will be held at 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to , www.stjudes.org.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now