Michael Gregory Valentine
Norwood - Michael Gregory Valentine, 36, of Norwood, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Cherished son of Gregory Valentine and his wife Evelyn of Leonia and Ellen Valentine of Norwood. Loving brother of Matthew and his wife Lindsay of Montvale. Adored uncle of Brooke and Jack. Beloved nephew of Brian and Patti Valentine of Wyckoff and cousin of Samantha and Thomas. Dear step-brother of Samantha Lish.
Michael was a Video Editor for Deluxe Entertainment in Northvale. He loved hockey and played in high school for Bergen Catholic and St. Joe's as well as for the NJ Mavericks and NJ Devils.
Visiting hours will be Monday, June 3, from 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale.
Funeral will be Tuesday, June 4, 11 AM at the funeral home and then to Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, where a memorial service will be held at 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to , www.stjudes.org.
