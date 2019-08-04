Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Juliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael H. Juliano Sr.


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael H. Juliano Sr. Obituary
Michael H. Juliano, Sr.

Saddle Brook - Michael H. Juliano, Sr., 47, of Saddle Brook, died on Thursday August 1st, 2019. Born in Dover, he's been a resident of Saddle Brook most of his life. He was a police officer for the Saddle Brook Police Department in Saddle Brook for the past 19 years.

Beloved fiancé of Fina Fasolo, loving father of Krista Breonte, her husband Anthony, Michael H Juliano, Jr., & Mackenzie Juliano, devoted son of Rosemarie (nee Tucci) & Joseph Juliano, dear brother of Joseph Juliano and Stacey Jones, proud grandfather of Hailey Rae Breonte.

Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo' R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Monday 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corp would be appreciated in Michael's memory.

www.patrickjconte.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now