|
|
Michael H. Juliano, Sr.
Saddle Brook - Michael H. Juliano, Sr., 47, of Saddle Brook, died on Thursday August 1st, 2019. Born in Dover, he's been a resident of Saddle Brook most of his life. He was a police officer for the Saddle Brook Police Department in Saddle Brook for the past 19 years.
Beloved fiancé of Fina Fasolo, loving father of Krista Breonte, her husband Anthony, Michael H Juliano, Jr., & Mackenzie Juliano, devoted son of Rosemarie (nee Tucci) & Joseph Juliano, dear brother of Joseph Juliano and Stacey Jones, proud grandfather of Hailey Rae Breonte.
Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo' R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Monday 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corp would be appreciated in Michael's memory.
www.patrickjconte.com