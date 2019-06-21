|
Michael J. Bellizzi
Harrington Park - Michael J. Bellizzi, 65, of Harrington Park, formerly of Bergenfield, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Covert). Proud father of Alana Bellizzi and partner Todd Smith of Warwick, NY and Ashley Lepore and husband Samuel of Harrington Park. Adored grandfather of Arthur Joseph, Michael, Rocco, Kiari and Kaylani. Dearest brother of Lucretia Martens and husband Fred.
Michael was a bond trader in NYC for many years, most recently working for FTN Financial on Madison Avenue. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he also was a big fan of the NY Yankees and Pittsburgh Penguins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 24 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, Harrington Park with entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
