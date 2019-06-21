Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Harrington Park, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bellizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Bellizzi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. Bellizzi Obituary
Michael J. Bellizzi

Harrington Park - Michael J. Bellizzi, 65, of Harrington Park, formerly of Bergenfield, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Covert). Proud father of Alana Bellizzi and partner Todd Smith of Warwick, NY and Ashley Lepore and husband Samuel of Harrington Park. Adored grandfather of Arthur Joseph, Michael, Rocco, Kiari and Kaylani. Dearest brother of Lucretia Martens and husband Fred.

Michael was a bond trader in NYC for many years, most recently working for FTN Financial on Madison Avenue. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he also was a big fan of the NY Yankees and Pittsburgh Penguins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 24 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, Harrington Park with entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now