Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church
Woodland Park
View Map
Michael J. Burns, Jr.

Corning, NY - Michael J. Burns, Jr. age 82 of Corning, NY, and formerly of Totowa, passed away on May 22, 2019. Born in Manhattan, NY, he grew up in Englewood and lived in Totowa for more than 50 years before moving to upstate New York in the fall of 2018. He was an Army veteran and a Service Supervisor for Public Service Electric & Gas for many years before retiring. Mike was a parishioner of St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, Woodland Park, and a proud Irishman who loved to fish. He adored his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Carol (nee Donato). Dear friend and companion of Donna Galante of Totowa. Loving father of Michael J. Burns III & his wife Lisa of Corning, NY. Proud grandfather of Ryan and Madeline Burns, both of Corning, NY. Caring brother of Jack Burns & his partner, Doris MacConnell of Tenafly, Frank Burns & his wife Mary Ellen of River Edge, Thomas Burns & his wife Virginia of New Milford, Irene Metzner & her husband Charles of Allentown, PA, and Patty Baroch of Cresskill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, Woodland Park on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York in support of "Project Irish Outreach" at www.catholiccharitiesNY.org or Catholic Charities Office of Development, 11th Floor, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
