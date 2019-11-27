Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Caputo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Caputo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Caputo Obituary
Michael J. Caputo

River Vale - CAPUTO Michael J. of River Vale passed away on November 21, 2019. Michael was born in Jersey City NJ on June 6, 1939. His family moved to Bergenfield in 1942. Michael graduated Bergenfield High School in 1957, and enrolled at William Paterson University in 1958, graduating in 1962 with a BA in Social Studies. He was employed by the Ridgefield Park Board of Education in 1962 as a High School social studies teacher. During his 32 years at RPHS he taught U.S. History and Economic Geography, earning his MA in Social Studies from Montclair State University in 1965. Upon the opening of the new Ridgefield Park High School he served as the full time Junior-Senior Librarian from 1968-1994 earning his MLS at Drexel University Philadelphia in 1971. During all his years as a teacher and librarian Michael sought to instill on the students the inspiring theme of the ALA: "Be All You Can Be - Read." Michael and his beloved wife Marcy were married 58 years and spent many summers at their cabin in Pennsylvania enjoying the beautiful scenery and wildlife on their land. Colonial Williamsburg, the Adirondack Mountains, Nova Scotia and the Canadian Rockies were favorite and frequent destinations. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Sunday 2 - 6. Funeral Mass Monday 11 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery Tenafly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 20 Mercer St Hackensack NJ 07601 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -