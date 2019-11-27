|
|
Michael J. Caputo
River Vale - CAPUTO Michael J. of River Vale passed away on November 21, 2019. Michael was born in Jersey City NJ on June 6, 1939. His family moved to Bergenfield in 1942. Michael graduated Bergenfield High School in 1957, and enrolled at William Paterson University in 1958, graduating in 1962 with a BA in Social Studies. He was employed by the Ridgefield Park Board of Education in 1962 as a High School social studies teacher. During his 32 years at RPHS he taught U.S. History and Economic Geography, earning his MA in Social Studies from Montclair State University in 1965. Upon the opening of the new Ridgefield Park High School he served as the full time Junior-Senior Librarian from 1968-1994 earning his MLS at Drexel University Philadelphia in 1971. During all his years as a teacher and librarian Michael sought to instill on the students the inspiring theme of the ALA: "Be All You Can Be - Read." Michael and his beloved wife Marcy were married 58 years and spent many summers at their cabin in Pennsylvania enjoying the beautiful scenery and wildlife on their land. Colonial Williamsburg, the Adirondack Mountains, Nova Scotia and the Canadian Rockies were favorite and frequent destinations. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Sunday 2 - 6. Funeral Mass Monday 11 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery Tenafly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 20 Mercer St Hackensack NJ 07601 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105.