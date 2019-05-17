Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Michael J. Garino Obituary
Michael J. Garino

Franklin Lakes - GARINO, Michael J. - 54, of Franklin Lakes passed away on May 14, 2019.

Born in Paterson and raised in Wayne, he lived in Mahwah before moving to Franklin Lakes 5 years ago. He was an IT Consultant with INFOSYS in Basking Ridge and a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Franklin Lakes.

Beloved husband of Danelle (nee Shenekji) Garino of Franklin Lakes. Devoted father of Alexander, Andrew and Isabelle Garino of Franklin Lakes. Cherished son of Peter and the late Margaret (Nee Mitchell) Garino. Dear brother of Peter Garino of Illinois, Paul Garino of California, John Garino of Butler, Michelle Fitz-Randolph of Florida and the late Maura Garino.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, Franklin Lakes. Private Cremation.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Garino Family.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
