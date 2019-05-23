|
|
Michael J. Guarrasi
Park Ridge - Michael J. Guarrasi, of Park Ridge, NJ passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 90.
Beloved husband of Louise (nee Grosso) for 68 years.
Devoted father of Richard M. Guarrasi and his wife Deborah, Lisa Stewart and her husband Andy.
Cherished grandfather of Jonathon, Andrew, Michael and Bonnie. Also survived by great-granddaughter Abigail.
Before retiring Michael was a Professional Civil Engineer for IT& T Corp., for 30 years. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean Era. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church.
He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed stamp collecting and woodworking.
Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday, May 24 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Funeral Mass 10 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Followed by interment in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael may be made to The Cooper Union, 30 Cooper Square NY, NY 10003.