Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Guarrasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Guarrasi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. Guarrasi Obituary
Michael J. Guarrasi

Park Ridge - Michael J. Guarrasi, of Park Ridge, NJ passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 90.

Beloved husband of Louise (nee Grosso) for 68 years.

Devoted father of Richard M. Guarrasi and his wife Deborah, Lisa Stewart and her husband Andy.

Cherished grandfather of Jonathon, Andrew, Michael and Bonnie. Also survived by great-granddaughter Abigail.

Before retiring Michael was a Professional Civil Engineer for IT& T Corp., for 30 years. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean Era. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church.

He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed stamp collecting and woodworking.

Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday, May 24 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com

Funeral Mass 10 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Followed by interment in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael may be made to The Cooper Union, 30 Cooper Square NY, NY 10003.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now