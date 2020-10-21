Michael J. Lynch
Midland Park - Michael J. Lynch, age 82, of Midland Park, NJ, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Bergenfield, NJ before moving to Midland Park 43 years ago. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Prior to his retirement in 1998, Michael worked in New York, leading the internal audit group at Smith Barney and then Citi Bank over a 25-year period. Michael was deeply committed to his family and his greatest joy was the time he spent with them. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Christine Lynch of Midland Park, his five loving children; Michael J. Lynch and his wife, Jennifer of Ashburn, VA, Brian P. Lynch and his wife, Joanne of Glen Rock, NJ, Karen A. Baker of Kinnelon, NJ, Erin C. Dopp of Lambertville, NJ and Tara M. Lynch and her husband, Richard Anderson of Edinburgh, Scotland. Left behind to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his 14 grandchildren; Michael, Ryan and Catherine Lynch, Sean Lynch and his fiancée, Sarah Shivak, Megan Lynch, Thomas, Kevin and Julia Baker, Beckett, Jasper, Milo and Olive Dopp and Greta and Rygg Anderson. He is also survived by his brother, Martin Lynch of Brooklyn, NY, and his many nieces and nephews. Michael also includes in his family all the dogs he has had over the years. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 AM at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 07432. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, New York 10038 https://www.unicefusa.org/mission/starts-with-u/protection-for-children