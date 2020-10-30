1/
Michael J. Maher
Michael J. Maher

Wood-Ridge - Maher, Michael J. 39 Of Wood-Ridge on 10/24/2020

Beloved Son to Jack & Margie Maher. Loving brother to Jack (Janet),

Jimmy and Megan. Devoted uncle to Kayla, Alexa and Matthew Maher.

Cherished nephew to numerous aunts and uncles. Adored cousin and treasured friend to all who knew him. Funeral Monday 10AM from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am Assumption R.C. Church Wood-Ridge. Vis. Sunday 4-8pm.

Donating to the Wood-Ridge Memorial Foundation Scholarship Fund in

Michael's name would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
