Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's
Wyckoff, NJ
Michael J. Novack III

Wyckoff - Michael J. Novack III, 81, passed peacefully on January 23, 2020. A native of New Jersey and CEO of Ulitmate Spinning of Moonachie, was an avid Gondolier and loved all things Italian. He will be missed terribly by his family and large circle of dear friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail Kocian Novack, and their three children: Michael Novack and wife Tiffanie, Todd Novack and wife, Joann and their daughter Abigail, and daughter Kerry Novack and husband, Chris Vales and their children Lucas and Audrey. Michael is also survived by his loving little sister, Joann Torack and family.

The viewing will be held On Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2pm-7 pm at VanderPlaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. Funeral is Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 am at St. Elizabeth's in Wyckoff.
