Michael J. Roberson
Hackensack - Michael J. Roberson of Hackensack on February 5, 2020. Beloved Fiancée of Sandra Palmer. Brother of Stacy Midgette. Nephew of Sally Mayes, Liz Bingley, George Bingley, cousin of Tony Parker, and Stanley Parker. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his mother Shirley Roberson and Uncle William Bingley. Funeral Services Friday March 13, 7 pm at Trinity Baptist Church 218 Passaic Street, Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.