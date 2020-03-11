Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
218 Passaic Street
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
218 Passaic Street
Hackensack, NJ
Michael J. Roberson Obituary
Michael J. Roberson

Hackensack - Michael J. Roberson of Hackensack on February 5, 2020. Beloved Fiancée of Sandra Palmer. Brother of Stacy Midgette. Nephew of Sally Mayes, Liz Bingley, George Bingley, cousin of Tony Parker, and Stanley Parker. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his mother Shirley Roberson and Uncle William Bingley. Funeral Services Friday March 13, 7 pm at Trinity Baptist Church 218 Passaic Street, Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
