Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Wyckoff - Michael J. Toolan, age 73 died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire with his family by his side. He was born in Manhattan, NY and is a resident of Wyckoff. Michael was an attorney with the law firm of Conway, Farrell, Curtin & Kelly in New York, NY. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association and a parishioner of the Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Michael is survived by his wife, Marylin Kravatz-Toolan of Wyckoff, his children, Andrew L. Toolan (Noreen) of Garnerville, NY, Henry J. Toolan (Tara) of Medina, MN, Gregory G. Toolan (Gannon) of West Palm Beach, FL, Daughter-in-Law, Deirdre Toolan of Brewster, NY and his nine grandchildren; Michael, Liam, Emmett, Ava, Finnbar, Jack, Becket, Harper and Harry. Also surviving are Michael's step children, Michael Kravatz (Shana) of Sloatsburg, NY, Matthew Kravatz (Jennifer) of Congers, NY, Marybeth Ricci (Anthony) of Wharton, NJ, Mark Kravatz (Lizzie) of Wakefield, RI and Marisa Kravatz of Wyckoff, NJ and his step-grandchildren; Michael, Andrew, Thomas, Julia, Justin, Sage, Jonathan, Ryan, Stephen, Damien and Clare. Michael leaves behind his brothers and sister, Henry Toolan (Barbara) of Saddle River, NJ, Kathleen Doody of Eastchester, NY, James Toolan of Mahwah, NJ and Christopher Toolan (Diane) of Bethlehem, PA. He was predeceased by his first wife Regina Marie Toolan, a son Michael Toolan, Jr., a brother Edward Toolan and his brother-in-law James Doody. The family will receive friends at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 7-9 PM and Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Prayers will begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ. The burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the , Bergen Unit, 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601, Holy Name Health Care Foundation for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666 or to a .
