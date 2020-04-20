|
Michael James D'Angelo
Wayne - age 65, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 of COVID-19 related illness. He was born in Paterson, grew up in Wayne, and five years ago became a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living in Wayne. Mike attended Wayne Valley High School and graduated from the University of Utah in 1976. He was Vice President of Systronics Computers Systems for most of his employment years. He enjoyed teaching Ballroom Dancing and won several national awards. Studying Meteorology and Geography were his passions. Beloved son of Ruth D'Angelo and the late Joseph B. D'Angelo. Dear brother of Joseph H. and his wife Camille D'Angelo. Uncle of Derek Godwin (Andrea), Evan Godwin (Bergelink), and great uncle of Jack, Cooper, Trevor, and Chase Godwin. Mike's love, smile, compassion, and kindness to all will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest privately at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.