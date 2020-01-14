|
Michael James McGovern
Township of Washington - Michael James McGovern, 77, from Township of Washington for 12 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on January 13, 2020. Born in the mountains of Ireland, he loved working on his family farm and herding sheep. He was raised in Shruffanagh Dowra County Cavan, Ireland and came to the U.S.A. in 1962. For over 35 years, he was a plumber and proprietor of Quality Pipe Systems, Inc. in Carlstadt, retiring at the age of 70. Mr. McGovern was a member of the North Jersey Irish Assoc. and a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending his summers in the Catskills. Beloved husband of the late Cathleen (nee McManus) McGovern. Loving father of Mary De Siervo and her husband Rich, Michael McGovern, Patricia Redington and her husband Brian and Brian McGovern and his wife Tracey. Cherished GaGa of Caitlin, Richie, Rory, Deirdre, Eamon and Luke. Dear brother of May Durkin, Arthur McGovern, Nora McKeon, Margaret McAveety, Myles McGovern, Kitty Scollan and Annie Flynn. Caring nephew of Margaret McGovern, who will be turning 100 this year. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 2-4, 7-9 PM.