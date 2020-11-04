Michael John Ramig
Old Tappan - Michael John Ramig, 39, of Old Tappan, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Beloved son of John and Barbara Ramig. Cherished brother of Laura Ciabattoni and Katie Ramig, and her husband Mike Rhorer. Generous and loving uncle to Leah and Jillian Ciabattoni.
Proud father of three-month-old Aidan John Ramig. Devoted partner of Abigail Ocampo. Michael was also survived by his grandmother, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Michael graduated from Northern Valley Old Tappan High School. He was a US Marine Corps veteran. He was employed as a payroll manager for Amalgamated Life Insurance Company in White Plains.
Michael adored his son, Aidan, and enjoyed snuggling on the couch with him and having staring contests during Aidan's bath time. Michael had a genuine love for music - enjoying multiple genres and playlists that he listened to. A die-hard Yankee fan and loyal to the Indianapolis Colts, Michael also participated in sports throughout his life, from Little League baseball through men's softball leagues. He looked forward to his trips to Atlantic City with his father. Michael did whatever he could to help everyone, especially his family, and often without even being asked. He was the person to give you the Brooks Brothers shirt off his back and if you asked for a dollar, he gave you a hundred.
With a heart of gold, Michael made sure everyone was taken care of and in all he did, he did with integrity and an aim for perfection. Michael did it right or didn't do it at all. He believed in family first. Michael was the person who pushed you to be better, the friend you could always count on, the protective brother and uncle, the hero father, and the son who made his parents proud. His kind soul touched the hearts and lives of those who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, from 2:30 - 5:30 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to establish a trust fund for Michael's son, Aidan. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/aidan-ramig-trust-fund-in-memory-of-michael-ramig?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 www.pizzifuneralhome.com https://tinyurl.com/yy9mhere