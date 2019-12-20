|
|
Michael "Micky" Joseph Amato
Palisade Park - Michael "Micky" Joseph Amato, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. Micky was born in Hoboken, moved to Fort Lee and then resided in Palisades Park, NJ for the past 50 years. He was a proud Veteran serving as Sargent in the US Army. He retired from sales where he was repeatedly named top salesman. He loved his family, people, music and dancing, especially with his dear friend and companion, Jenny Favia. He is also survived by his loving daughter Sharon Amato; his cherished grandchildren Neshamah Leili-Biss, Judah Leili, Lauren Amato, Eric Kruty and Justin Kruty; his great-grandchildren, Quinn Leili, Daniel Leili, Kylie Kruty, Adrian Biss and Kaili Biss and his daughter-in-law Ann Amato. Predeceased by his son Michael Amato; daughter Joanne Leili; grandchildren Hasedah Leili, Anthony Amato and Joseph Amato. Also predeceased by his brothers Andrew & Ralph Amato and son-in-law Joseph Kruty. Visiting hours on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ, with a prayer service at 8:15PM. Please gather on Monday at Madonna Mausoleum, 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Fort Lee, NJ, on Monday at 10:30 AM for his entombment. In lieu of flowers donations to American Diabetes @ www.diabetes .org/, would be appreciated.