McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
Cliffside Park - 76, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Michael was predeceased by his beloved mother Beatrice Connors, his sister Joanne Brennan and brother Andrew Connors. Surviving is his loving wife Mary (nee Corrigan), his sister Kathleen O'Connor (James), his brother Peter, and his beloved children Nancy Finnegan (Chris Pallazzo), John Connors (Constance Kono) and Michael Connors. Also surviving are his adoring grandchildren Erin Finnegan Ramirez (William), Jennifer Finnegan, Melissa Connors (Michael Moon), Joseph Finnegan, Kevin Finnegan, Tanner Connors and his great-granddaughter Mikaela and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael loved his grandchildren and the NY Rangers. He also taught his family the lesson to never, ever let a lottery ticket go unscratched. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park on Tuesday Apr 23, at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady Of Grace R.C. Church, Fairview, at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Monday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Michaels name to at
