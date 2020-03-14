Services
Michael Kasica Sr.

Michael Kasica, Sr.

Saddle Brook - Michael Kasica, Sr. of Saddle Brook, entered eternal life on Mar 12th, he was 66. Michael was born in Passaic, on Sept 23rd, 1953, to Theodore and Maryann Kasica. He was raised in Wallington, moving to Saddle Brook in 1997. Michael was married to his beloved wife Linda on July 30th, 1977 in North Haledon. For the past seven years he has been working security at Meridian Teterboro. In his free time Mike enjoyed watching TV, and looked forward to the Flintstones reruns. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda, his devoted son Michael Kasica Jr, and his wife Sandy, his three dear sisters; Sr. Maryann Kasica - Felician Sister; Elaine and Annette; his dear brother Theodore, many nieces and nephews, and best friend Tony Verbovsky. Visiting 2-4 & 7-9 pm today, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave. Wallington. A funeral service will be celebrated 10 am, Mon. at the funeral home, a graveside service will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, S. Hackensack. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
