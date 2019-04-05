|
Michael "Mickey" Kenajian
Cliffside Park - Michael "Mickey" Kenajian, a longtime resident of Cliffside Park, passed away surrounded by family on April 4, 2019 at the age of 86.
Survived by his cherished wife of over 59 years, Helen Kenajian. Devoted father of Gary Kenajian and his wife Ariel, and Gayle Saraydarian and her husband George. Proud grandfather of Frannie, Faye, Alexis, and Eric. Mickey will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Mickey was a very proud Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. An avid New York Giants and Yankees fan, expert card player, and lover of all sports; he spent many years as an umpire, coach, and manager of the Cliffside Park Little League. He had a long career as a photo engraver, after retiring he went on to become a Cliffside Park crossing guard. A family man at heart, Mickey especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, April 7th from 4-7 PM at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 8th at 10 AM at the church. Entombment following to Garden of Memories in Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church.