Michael Kivlon
Butler - Michael D. Kivlon of Butler, passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Michael was born in 1954 in Montclair, New Jersey to his parents Donald and Jean Kivlon. He grew up in West Orange enjoying a treasured childhood with his four siblings, riding his bicycle to Verona Park and fishing for hours with his brothers. Michael relished memories he had with his family in West Orange. Michael was a music lover and a huge Beatles Fan. He celebrated his Irish Heritage each year as he returned to the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in West Orange. Michael worked for the Long Island Railroad as their IT coordinator for twenty years. Prior to this position, Michael worked for the Digital Equipment Corporation and Unilever in New Jersey as a computer engineer as well. Upon retirement, Michael trained to be a bus driver and worked for the Coach Bus Company in Paramus, and most recently Panorama Bus Company in Wallington. Michael was a devoted husband of 32 years, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, and friend. Michael is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara and his sons Brendan and Patrick and his daughter Jean Claire, his loving grandchildren, Arielle and Raegan, and their mother Ember McCabe of Butler. Predeceased by his parents, Donald and Jean Kivlon, Michael is also survived by his sister Nancy Campbell and her husband Michael of Cooper City, Florida, his brother William Kivlon and his wife Alice of Paramus, his brother Jimmy of Pompano Beach, Florida, and his brother Thomas and his wife Marta of Wayne, NJ. Michael is also survived by 8 nieces and 11 nephews. Family and friends are invited to join a visitation for Michael at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8 from 4-8pm- 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church- 65 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ on Friday, October 9 at 11am. Burial to follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to St. Anthony's of Padua Parish- 65 Bartholdi Avenue or to the West Orange Scholarship Fund c/o Jim Quinn: 23 Witte Place, West Orange, NJ, 07052. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com