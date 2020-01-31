|
Michael Kraus
Rockleigh - Michael Kraus, recently of Rockleigh, NJ, passed away on January 29, 2020. Everyone who knew Michael would agree his characteristics were kind, happy, witty, and always with a positive attitude, regardless of a situation. His family and friends were most cherished in his life. He always remarked "it's all about family".
Michael was born in Queens, NY and was raised in New Hyde Park, NY. He lived in a loving household with his parents, Sylvia and Fred, along with his two older brothers, Eric and Stan. He attended Herricks High School and received his BS in Accounting and Finance from SUNY at Buffalo. He worked in various positions in NYC, however his last position was as Operations Comptroller at Rema Foods in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.
Michael met his wife, Susan in 1982 and they were married in1983. They raised 2 sons, Aaron and Daniel. Both sons expanded the Kraus family with their marriages in 2017, Aaron to Sherrie and Daniel to Stefanie.
Michael was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 1998. Despite the physical and cognitive limitations that resulted from this medical condition, Michael always thought positively that he could try to do as much as he could and not let it slow him down. Even in more recent years with significant progression of the MS, it did not cause him any lack of positivity.
The family extends thanks to all those who helped to make Michael's life brighter while he dealt daily with his medical issues. Many thanks are to extended family, friends, home health aides and the staff at Jewish Home at Rockleigh. A graveside funeral will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Park, Woodbridge NJ. Donations may be made in Michael's honor to the MS Society or .