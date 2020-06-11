Michael L. Janos
Westwood - Michael L. Janos, 62, of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Mike was born on May 4th, 1958 in the Bronx, New York. He was raised by his loving mother and grandmother, "Nana", with the influences of his aunts and uncles, whom he loved dearly. Sunday dinners, with his large extended family, were held at his childhood home weekly, and led him to form special bonds with many of his first cousins, especially Jimmy McCafferty, Joey McCafferty and Danny Schiavone.
Mike attended and played basketball at St. Joseph's Regional High School and went on to attend the University of Miami. He spent over 30 years working as a sales professional for both LG and Sharp Electronics and loved interacting with people.
Mike met his wife Bonnie in 1984. They married and settled in Maywood, where they raised their two daughters, Jessica and Rachel. Just as his childhood home was the location for many family gatherings, Mike and Bonnie's home became the new meeting place throughout the years, where family and friends were always welcome, and many more memories with loved ones were made.
Mike enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan and lifelong supporter of the NY Mets, the NY Islanders and the NY Giants. He loved all music and was a dedicated Bruce Springsteen and Outlaws band fan. Mike was the life of the party and will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and larger than life personality. In the last few years, Mike devoted his time caring for his ailing mother, with the help of his beloved Aunt Winnie. Notably and above all, Mike's world revolved around his two daughters. Mike beamed with pride at the mere mention of their names. It was evident to all, that Jessica and Rachel were the highlight of his life and the apple of his eye. Mike was a hero to his girls and will forever remain a hero in their eyes. Mike's unique humor and unwavering family devotion leaves an emptiness in all our hearts.
Mike was a loving son, husband, father, brother, cousin, and friend. He is survived by his cherished daughters, Jessica and Rachel Janos; his former wife Bonnie Hamilton; his mother Margaret Janos; sister Patricia Amplo; sister-in-law Susan Janos; nephew Damon Amplo and nieces Kayla Janos and Kelsey Horne. He was predeceased in death by his grandmother Katherine McCafferty; brother Joseph Janos; cousin John Davey and many beloved Aunts and Uncles. Mike also leaves behind his Aunts, Winnie Davey; Jeanette McCafferty; Ann McCafferty; Dawn McCafferty and Uncle Danny McCafferty; and many cousins and extended family.
Services were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.