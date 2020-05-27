Michael Levitzke
Rochelle Park - Michael, 77, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Before retiring, Michael worked for Rochelle Park Board of Education, as a Head Custodian. Affectionately known around town as Mr. Mike. He was a member of the Rochelle Park OEM, American Legion Post #170 Rochelle Park, he volunteered at the NJ Veterans Home, was a former chairman for Relay For Life in Rochelle Park and was the Grand Marshall of the 2017 Rochelle Park Memorial Day Parade. Michael was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.
Cherished husband of Kathleen (nee Byrne). Loving father of Lisa Abrams and her husband Jeremy of Rochelle Park, James Levitzke and his girlfriend Kathy of Hackensack, Michael Levitzke and his wife Denise of Waldwick, Brett Levitzke and his wife Nicole of Brooklyn. Treasured grandfather of Jessica, Megan, Kaitlin, Patrick, Lauren, Amanda, Julia, Jack, Savannah and Sierra. Dear brother to Barbara Connelly.
Family will receive friends on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Positive Tails www.positivetails.org or P.O. Box 27192, Brooklyn, NY 11202
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.