Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Michael Louis Spada Obituary
Michael Louis Spada

Totowa - Michael Louis Spada age 81 of Totowa at rest in Cedar Grove on July 14, 2019.

Loving brother of John Spada of Long Valley. Dear uncle of Misty Sadlak of North Carolina, Kenny Spada of California, and George Spada of Byram Township. Michael is also survived by his girlfriend, Helena Van Norde of Clifton, as well as many cousins.

Born in Paterson, he moved to Totowa in 1947, then to California for 20 years before moving back to Totowa in 1990. He was a Passaic County Sheriffs Officer earlier in his life and has recently been employed by J & J Tristate Delivery Service, East Hanover, for the last 20 years. Mr. Spada was a member of the Shriner's Club and the Italian American PBA. He was also a Marine Corp Veteran.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
