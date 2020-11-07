Michael Macaluso
Clifton - Michael Macaluso (Mike Mac), 81, of Clifton died peacefully on November 7, 2020 with his beloved wife, Bevie, by his side.
Watching over him and waiting in heaven is Bobby, his cherished son who predeceased him in 1992. Mike Mac is the son of the late Michael and Rose, and brother of the late Charlie. He is survived by his loving sister Arlene and many very loved and adored sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and treasured family, friends and neighbors.
He was everybody's favorite cook, baker, mechanic, painter, Mr. fix-it, best friend and listener…the kindest, gentlest guy in the world. Before retiring, he partnered with M & M Painting in all of the northeast area of New Jersey doing residential and commercial painting. He also was the proprietor of Mac's Shack hot dogs in Garfield.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:00-11:00am with a Memorial Remembrance to be shared by family at 11:00am concluding with a prayer service. Face masks are required to be worn and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Due to current restrictions, only 50 people are permitted inside the funeral home at one time therefore it is kindly requested that those attending be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Interment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Memory of Bobby Macaluso (www.wish.org/nj
), 1384 Perrinville Road, Monroe, New Jersey 08831 would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
for driving directions and online condolences.