Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral & Cremation Service LLC
1284 Broad Street
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973) 338-5900
Bloomfield - Michael (Mike) Mariano Feravolo, 88, a long-time resident of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away on March 30, 2020.

Born and raised in Newark, NJ by his parents, Michael and Angelina, along with 5 other siblings -Rocco, Pat, Mary, Juliet, and Florence. He attended Barringer High School and later graduated from both Bloomfield College and Seton Hall University with degrees in Education.

Mike was a devoted husband to his late wife, Pearl Marie (Mallette). He was a loving father to Michelle Feravolo - Otto of Florham Park, Monica Feravolo-DiLauri of East Hanover and Michael and Marissa Feravolo of Randolph. He was grandfather to Anthony Otto, Giovanna and Domonique DiLauri and Angelina Feravolo, whom he loved so very much.

Mike worked for Lodi School System on the Child Study Team for over 30 years until retirement. He was a highly skilled jeweler and watchman who owned Fera-Gem Jewelers in Hasbrouck Heights until his death. He was a fixture on the Boulevard of Hasbrouck Heights and was known to all as kind and good-humored.

A Celebration of Life and in-person memorial will be held at a future date. Please visit www.brookdalefh.com for a complete obituary and future service details.
