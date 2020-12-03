1/1
Michael Massood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Massood

Wayne - Michael Massood, age 96, of Wayne passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3-8 PM at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne. Funeral services will be held 9:45 Am from the funeral home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 then to Our Lady of Consolation Church, 1799 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne where an 11 AM Mass will be offered. A future Memorial Mass will be scheduled once COVID restrictions have been eased. For live-stream of Tuesday's Mass and more information visit www.vandermay.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved