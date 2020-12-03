Michael Massood
Wayne - Michael Massood, age 96, of Wayne passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3-8 PM at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne. Funeral services will be held 9:45 Am from the funeral home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 then to Our Lady of Consolation Church, 1799 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne where an 11 AM Mass will be offered. A future Memorial Mass will be scheduled once COVID restrictions have been eased. For live-stream of Tuesday's Mass and more information visit www.vandermay.com
.