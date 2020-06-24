Michael "Mike" Melnyk
Midland Park - Michael "Mike" Melnyk, age 91, of Midland Park died Monday, June 22, 2020 at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. Originally from Colver, PA, he entered the US Army during the Korean War at the age of 22, going on to become an honorably discharged Sergeant. Soon after, he met his wife Mary, who predeceased him in 2002, and moved to Midland Park to start their family. Mr. Melnyk was a machinist for ITT Marlow Pumps for 25 years before retiring in 1990. Over the years, Mike became an avid golfer, hunter and sportsman. He was a long time member of the Twinbrook Duffers Golf Club. He was an active member of the Midland Park Lion's Club, where you would find him cooking pancakes for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. His selfless volunteer activities eventually earned him the prestigious Lion of the Year award. Mike and his wife, Mary, were also active parishioners at the Church of the Nativity. He will be lovingly missed by his sons, Michael and his wife Jill, of Midland Park, NJ and Mark and his wife Maythe, of Elizabeth, NJ. Mike is also survived by his brothers, John & Stephen. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com) from 9am to 10am. A funeral mass will take place at the Church of the Nativity, Midland Park beginning at 10:30am with a burial to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or donate online at www.michaeljfox.org
Midland Park - Michael "Mike" Melnyk, age 91, of Midland Park died Monday, June 22, 2020 at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. Originally from Colver, PA, he entered the US Army during the Korean War at the age of 22, going on to become an honorably discharged Sergeant. Soon after, he met his wife Mary, who predeceased him in 2002, and moved to Midland Park to start their family. Mr. Melnyk was a machinist for ITT Marlow Pumps for 25 years before retiring in 1990. Over the years, Mike became an avid golfer, hunter and sportsman. He was a long time member of the Twinbrook Duffers Golf Club. He was an active member of the Midland Park Lion's Club, where you would find him cooking pancakes for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. His selfless volunteer activities eventually earned him the prestigious Lion of the Year award. Mike and his wife, Mary, were also active parishioners at the Church of the Nativity. He will be lovingly missed by his sons, Michael and his wife Jill, of Midland Park, NJ and Mark and his wife Maythe, of Elizabeth, NJ. Mike is also survived by his brothers, John & Stephen. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com) from 9am to 10am. A funeral mass will take place at the Church of the Nativity, Midland Park beginning at 10:30am with a burial to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or donate online at www.michaeljfox.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.