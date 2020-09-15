Michael Metje



Oakland, NJ - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Michael Metje, who passed away on Friday, September, 11, 2020. Brother Metje was initiated into Local 164 in 2000, and was an active IBEW member for 20 years, living in Oakland, New Jersey. Visitation has been scheduled for Friday, September 18th from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. A funeral service will be Saturday, September 19th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, 25 Purdue Avenue, Oakland, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store