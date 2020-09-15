1/
Michael Metje
Michael Metje

Oakland, NJ - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Michael Metje, who passed away on Friday, September, 11, 2020. Brother Metje was initiated into Local 164 in 2000, and was an active IBEW member for 20 years, living in Oakland, New Jersey. Visitation has been scheduled for Friday, September 18th from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. A funeral service will be Saturday, September 19th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, 25 Purdue Avenue, Oakland, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church
Memories & Condolences
